Amid a COVID-19 surge in Cobb County, the Marietta school board on Tuesday unanimously approved a bolstering of contact tracing efforts in the district, bringing the contact tracing team back to levels seen during the last virus surge.
The board approved a $30,000 contract for a "COVID Lead" and a $25,000 contract for an "assistant," by a 6-0 vote, with board Chair Angela Orange absent.
Contact tracers identify those who've been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts are defined as people who have spent at least 15 minutes within 6 feet of someone with the virus. The contact tracers pore over seating charts, class schedules, extracurricular activities and school buses to identify those contacts.
Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said his district has promised to notify families with students identified as close contacts within a day of that contact — even if that notification comes in at 9 p.m. The board-approved contact tracing contracts will continue to ensure that happens.
"We recognize that we need to expand the contact tracing team in order to follow the protocols correctly," Rivera said. "And we're committed to doing such and leveraging our CARES funding to make that happen."
In other business, the school board is expected to consider these items at its regular meeting next week:
- A $28,500 contract with the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre to continue to allow the West Side Elementary School Drama Program to use the facility for practice and rehearsal, as well as full-scale production of the spring drama performance;
- The $16,958 renewal of a USHA Product Suite subscription for data analytics software;
- The $87,766 contract renewal with NWEA for the district's Measures of Academic Progress assessment.
