The Marietta school board on Tuesday approved the district's annual budget, assuring raises of between 6% and 10.4% for eligible staff.
The board's vote was unanimous. Board member Jason Waters was absent from the meeting.
Eligible district staff on a salary schedule would move up one step on that schedule, providing a pay bump between 0% and 4.4% on top of an across-the-board 6% raise, according to Eric Franklin, the district’s chief finance officer.
Superintendent Grant Rivera’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget is about $5.8 million or 5% more than the previous year’s. The district’s fiscal year spans from July 1 to June 30.
The district plans to use $3 million in reserve funds, if needed, to pay for the difference between the $117 million expected in expenses in fiscal 2022 and the $114 million projected revenue.
In other business, the board approved:
♦ Calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years;
♦ Hiring of three social workers, three parent liaisons and one school psychologist through 2024. The cost of those positions would be $1.79 million;
♦ Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books to submit an eligibility application to place the former Lemon Street School on the National Register;
♦ Proposed math and reading programs at Marietta Middle School. The two programs would cost $38,600;
♦ A $191,000 contract with Soliant Health, Inc. for two school nurses and education for students with disabilities;
♦ The annual replacement of student IDs through school year 2023-24, which will cost the district $52,740.
♦ The purchase of 800 educational Zoom licenses for K-12 teachers, in the amount of $28,800;
♦ A $24,300 agreement with Stevens Gymnasiums, Inc. to refinish gym floors at the Marietta High School performance gym, MHS auxiliary gym, Marietta Middle School blue gym, MMS auxiliary gym, Marietta Center for Advanced Academics, Marietta Sixth Grade Academy and A.L. Burruss, Dunleith, Hickory Hills, Sawyer Road, and West Side elementary schools;
♦ The $23,997 purchase of a food safety and sanitation program from SFSPac;
♦ The $16,664 purchase of a combination oven from Mobile Fixture & Equipment for Hickory Hills Elementary School;
♦ A $47,777 agreement with L.W. Richardson for the installation of classroom carpet at Marietta Middle School;
♦ A $115,055 agreement with The Surface Masters, Inc. for parking repaving and improvements at Marietta Middle School; and
♦ A $16,858 purchase of audio and visual technology for the Transportation Department from Howard Technology Solutions.
