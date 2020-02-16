Marietta residents who have opinions on the city’s 2022 SPLOST project list will want to mark their calendars for Feb. 25 at 4 p.m.
The City Council will hold a presentation on the list of projects they hope to fund with the one-cent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. Residents will have 45 minutes to have their say on the projects, then the City Council will take a vote on a list, which will come before voters for final approval in November.
The SPLOST makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 5%, 4 cents go to the state and 1 goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. As of the beginning of August, it has brought in just over $514 million and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
If voters in the November 3 election approve, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022. Marietta’s share is expected to be over $10.2 million per year for six years, totaling nearly $61.4 million for construction projects. Cobb’s other cities and unincorporated areas will receive proportional funds, and residents of those areas will vote on their own project lists.
The council approved the current project list at Wednesday’s meeting. Some of the major projects include a joint project with the county to build a skate park on the Cobb Civic Center property with a $1.5 million price tag, citywide street resurfacing with a cost of $13.2 million, citywide sidewalk/trail construction with a cost of $6.25 million and citywide streets/drainage improvements with a cost of $4 million.
Each of the city’s seven council members will receive $1 million for projects in their part of the city, and Mayor Steve Tumlin will also receive $1 million to spend on projects.
Tumlin’s list includes efforts to preserve two historic properties, a parcel at the corner of Tower Road and Kennesaw Avenue known as the Glover-Wilder Tannery and green space in front of Marietta’s historic Oakton estate under a scenic easement for a passive park.
Tumlin said the plans could change on the 25th if members of the public come out clearly in favor or against an item.
“You have to listen to them because they’re the ones who vote on it,” he said.
Tumlin said once the city sends the items to the county, it will still be possible to tweak the list, but he does not think that is very likely.
“Once you start getting publicity out, you’re kind of stuck with it,” he said. “Once you start publishing items, brochures, minutes, that’s really what people look back on six years from now. Technically, yes, we could change it, but it won’t be tweaked much after this.”
