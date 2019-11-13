Alex Guthrie, Marietta’s latest contestant on NBC’s singing competition “The Voice” has been eliminated after making the top 20.
Each contestant in the show has a celebrity coach who also votes on the proceedings. Guthrie’s coach was originally Kelly Clarkston, but he was later picked up by John Legend.
Alex Guthrie lost out in the show’s first-ever “wild card” elimination. Ironically, the last song he performed was Rihanna’s “Stay.”
“I love that song so much and I love your performance of it,” John Legend said. “You have such a way of being a storyteller on the stage, you have so much soul in your voice, so much character in your voice. I really felt your connection with the song so much. It was such a beautiful tour de force performance.
“I’ve only gotten to coach you for one song, but I’m just honored that I’ve had the chance to work with you,” Legend added. You’re such an immense talent, and you deserve to keep going — you deserve to ‘Stay.’”
But that wasn’t to be. Only one of the four acts in the wildcard round was allowed to advance, and the act chosen by viewers was Hello Sunday, a pair of 14-year-olds from Atlanta who have been wowing crowds since they met at a performing arts camp two years ago.
In another ironic twist, the duet won with their performance of Celine Dion’s “All by Myself.”
Cobb audiences may already be familiar with Guthrie. He got his start with local gigs and saw his first national audience singing a surprise duet with Jennifer Hudson in a commercial for American Family Insurance.
Guthrie learned to play guitar at 12 years old and later joined the school chorus and a garage band, according to his bio on the show’s website.
At 16, he started gigging and skipped college to pursue music. When music wasn’t paying the bills, he began snake breeding, and with some money in his pocket, he spent a year on a 44-state tour.
After returning home, he appeared with Hudson, who encouraged him to try out for “The Voice.”
In a Facebook post after the show, Guthrie thanked his fans, coaches and supporters and pledged to keep on singing.
“There’s so much more I’d love to say, but I’m fighting back tears typing this,” he wrote. “I can’t wait to meet you all and thank you in person for keeping my dreams alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.