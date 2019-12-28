Marietta’s city prosecutor is retiring after 34 years of service to the city.
City Prosecutor Robert Donovan was sworn in as the prosecuting attorney of the Marietta Municipal Court in 1986. His duties involve prosecuting traffic and zoning matters in the city.
His replacement is set to be named Jan. 8. On Friday, the city will host a reception in his honor at the Marietta Municipal Court Building on Lemon Street from 4 to 6 p.m.
Mayor Steve Tumlin said Donovan’s longevity is proof of his effectiveness in the job.
“He’s done us a wonderful job as evidenced by just the fact that he’s been reappointed so many times – I think he’s lived through about eight different councils,” he said. “We’re going to miss him, but he’s done his part and he deserves a good rest. We’re proud that he served us.”
Donovan told the MDJ he made the decision to retire after a recent back injury, and after his wife decided to retire from her own career.
Donovan was admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1980. He started with the law firm of Huff & Moore, PC., where he worked for two years until opening his own practice in 1983, focusing on domestic relations, criminal and will and estate matters.
The attorney said it will be hard to say goodbye to the friends he’s made over the years.
“I’ll miss the people, the employees that I’ve gotten to know for many years, and of course my colleagues at the bar,” he said.
“I won’t miss getting up early for court,” he added with a laugh.
Donovan said he is looking forward to traveling with his wife as well as spending more time outdoors, hiking and biking.
He also said he would be willing to continue on as a part-time assistant prosecutor if his replacement asks him to.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.