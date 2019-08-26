The sidewalks on Church Street in front of the First Baptist Church of Marietta could be getting a new look.
The Marietta Public Works Committee is set to consider Tuesday whether to approve new brick sidewalks, crosswalks, tree planters and landscaping between Hansell Street and where Lemon Street becomes Polk Street. The project also calls for resurfacing and new streetlights. The sidewalks will match those across the street from the church and in other places around the Square.
City staff projects the cost would be $400,000, which would include design, construction and inspection.
Public Works Director Mark Rice said if the project is approved by the committee and the full council, it is expected to take about six to eight weeks to complete, though no dates have been set.
“Church Street will remain open during construction,” he said. “There may be one lane traffic at times, but it will remain open.”
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, vice chair of the Public Safety Committee, did not commit to voting for the plan, but said she is generally supportive of beautification projects near the Square.
“Any streetscapes we add increase the beauty of the Square and make it more inviting as folks are visiting our Square,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.