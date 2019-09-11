A popular Marietta restaurant open since August 2011 appears to have suddenly shut its doors after eight years, to the dismay and surprise of staff and patrons alike.
The Chicken and the Egg, part of the Burnt Hickory Village shopping complex at 800 Whitlock Avenue in Marietta, closed Sunday night, according to public social media posts and reviews published this week.
The owner, executive chef Marc Taft, disabled the restaurant’s website, as well as the websites for other metro Atlanta restaurants he owned that have been shut down in recent years because of bankruptcy proceedings.
Taft did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday, when the MDJ visited the restaurant to find it locked up and empty inside, devoid of any furniture save some light fixtures and the built-in booths.
Those calling the restaurant’s phone number are getting put straight through to an answering machine.
Marietta City Councilman Johnny Walker said he was surprised to learn, through Facebook posts, that the restaurant has closed, although he does not know why.
“I didn’t know that was coming,” he told the MDJ Wednesday. “It was a nice restaurant, I know it’s an awfully large space, and they just kind of packed up and left, I heard.”
Inquiries with the property manager and leasing agent of Burnt Hickory Village went unanswered Wednesday but the development's website states Chicken and the Egg occupies an 8,550-square-foot space.
Dale Hughes, a co-owner of Gabriel’s Restaurant and Bakery a few doors down from Chicken and the Egg told the MDJ he and his staff are as surprised as anyone to hear of the restaurant’s sudden closure.
“We’re sad and disappointed, just like anyone else,” Hughes said Wednesday. “It came as a surprise to us.”
Cobb residents and past patrons of the Chicken and the Egg have been posting about its closure the last couple of days in restaurant reviews and social media platforms.
“Chicken and the Egg closed its doors Sunday night unbeknownst to its employees,” Michelle Odom wrote in a review on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “Unfortunately its employees didn’t get informed until 10 p.m. Monday via email, and an unprofessionally written email at that.”
“Does anyone know what is going on with the Chicken and the Egg?” Megan Mervar Egan posted on the Marietta City Neighborhood Group’s public Facebook page Tuesday. “I am supposed to host a baby shower there this Saturday and when I went by today the place is dark and empty. By all appearances they are gone but no note or warning!”
Egan’s post attracted over 170 comments from people shocked at the restaurant’s apparent closure as well as those who said they saw it coming.
“Went in once and could tell things weren't in a good place,” Russell Andrew Isenbletter posted.
Another customer, Mary Jo Kovacs, said she was also not surprised, posting Tuesday she “had an awful experience this weekend and walked out.”
Another customer, Linda Demery, said she thought it was odd the restaurant was out of pinot noir and pinot grigio wine when she dined there last week.
Cristin Hutton Kennedy also posted along the same lines, saying “was there last Thursday and they were low on white wine choices ... the server said they are working on a fall menu.”
Another customer, Casey Wile Burke, posted “I guess this explains why they had no wine when we tried to go a few weeks ago.”
Others were upset to hear the restaurant had closed, citing their favorite menu items.
“This makes me sad,” Lesley Allred Foster posted. “We always had brunch there — it was one of the few places with a good brunch that serves mimosas and bloody marys!! Didn't love to go there for other meals though — just wasn't good enough food most of the time!”
Misty Ramachandran said she liked the restaurant’s hashbrown casserole and mimosas, while Ginnie Little recommended the poutine.
“What a bummer,” Gloria Baker Sheridan said. “We've really liked this place over the years and just ate there recently on a Sunday. I'm so bummed. I loved their food.”
Another customer, Holly Jordan Drury, said she had dinner at the restaurant over Labor Day weekend.
“It was practically empty, with a very limited wine selection,” she said. “Sad to see another good restaurant go.”
Taft announced in May this year he was closing down his Brine Seafood Shack at Avalon, an upscale mixed-use development in Alpharetta, citing a bankruptcy filing in December 2018 for its sister restaurant, FEED Fried Chicken and Such at The Battery Atlanta next to SunTrust Park in Cumberland.
“It’s with a heavy heart that I have made the decision to close Brine,” Taft said in a May news release, adding that he planned to find employment for staff at his other restaurants. “As we regroup and explore new avenues of growth, we’ll be applying a more informed criteria based on what our employees and partners need to grow and prosper.”
Taft also previously announced plans to open a FEED Fried Chicken and a Best Burger in the $370 million Halcyon mixed-use development near Alpharetta, due to open this month, but neither are listed as tenants on the Halcyon’s website.
At the time of the bankruptcy filing in December 2018, Taft told media he blamed a saturated market and lack of business during non-game days at the Battery for the closure of FEED Fried Chicken and Such there, which he opened in August 2017.
