Marietta's Alex Guthrie will advance to the next round of NBC's singing competition, "The Voice," after he emerged victorious from a battle round with fellow contestant Injoy Fountain on Tuesday.
Guthrie joined judge Kelly Clarkson's team late last month after turning the chairs of Clarkson and Gwen Stefani during blind auditions, when judges sit with their backs to the contestants. Judges John Legend and Blake Shelton did not turn their chairs.
The idea is for the celebrity musician to pick a singer solely based on what they hear.
Guthrie's performance on Tuesday showcased his range and soulful voice, leading Clarkson to name him the winner of the battle after he and Fountain's duet of “Home” by Marc Broussard. But the decision wasn't easy, the judge said.
"You're both incredibly talented and gifted. Dude, Alex, when you do that low stuff and you go all the way up to the high stuff, it's so cool," Clarkson said at the close of judge comments. "I'm in love with both of you. Like, it breaks my heart that I have to pick one of you, because I think you're equal. It's just who I think is gonna round out my team."
Shelton and Legend seemed to favor Fountain's performance, saying she'd shown more personality on the stage.
But Stefani disagreed with the men, saying she was pleasantly surprised with Guthrie.
"I was taken back by you a little bit," Stefani said. "I did hear the personality in your voice. I liked all the crackly, the yodel, I liked all that stuff a lot. Every time I was like, no, I want Injoy, I was like, ‘Wait, he’s giving a good battle. He’s taking charge of the stage.’”
Guthrie will move on to the knock-out rounds of the competition, when he'll go head to head with another contestant, according to Taylor Niemi, a spokesperson for NBC.
"If he can manage to make it through knock outs as well, he will go onto the live shows where people are eliminated each week live," Niemi said.
Knock-out rounds will air on Oct. 28, Oct. 29 and Nov. 4, she said.
Guthrie already has a Cobb following from his performances in area venues. He saw a national audience after being cast as a singer in a commercial for American Family Insurance. As part of the commercial twist, Jennifer Hudson surprised him and sang with him.
The musician’s journey to “The Voice” stage has been unique.
Guthrie learned to play guitar at 12 years old and later joined the school chorus and a garage band, according to his bio.
At 16, he started gigging and skipped college to pursue music. When music wasn’t paying the bills, he began snake breeding, and with some money in his pocket, he spent a year on a 44-state tour.
After returning home, he appeared with Hudson, who encouraged him to try out for “The Voice.”
