Marietta has released the first list of projects that could be included in a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or SPLOST, on the 2020 ballot. Officials are preparing to take the list of potential projects with a combined price tag of over $175 million and whittle it down to fit an anticipated $52.5 million in SPLOST proceeds.
A SPLOST is a one penny sales tax that must be approved by voters and can be used to fund building projects.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. It is set to expire Dec. 21, 2021. The SPLOST makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 4%, four cents go to the state and one goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
Commission Chair Mike Boyce has called for a five-year renewal of the sales tax. If voters in the 2020 election agree, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Before voters can make their choice however, the cities and county must each come up with a list of projects.
Marietta’s draft list includes about $30 million set aside for maintenance projects for roads, sidewalks, bridges and trails. These would include projects like street resurfacing and drainage.
Of particular note is $11.5 earmarked for a 400-space downtown parking deck on Mill Street near the Marietta Square Starbucks. Mayor Steve Tumlin has proposed building a deck there to alleviate the Square’s parking problems and funding it with a SPLOST rather than issuing bonds so the city could charge less for parking.
Other big ticket items proposed include:
- $15 million for a new roadway connecting Franklin Gateway and Cobb Parkway
- $2.4 million set aside for replacing artificial turn on three Franklin Gateway Sports Complex fields
- Replacing the signal on Polk Street at Burnt Hickory Road with a roundabout for $1.5 million
- Widening Cherokee Street to three lanes from Chicopee to Tower and continuing on Church Street to Church Street Extension for $4.5 million.
- $3.9 million in renovations to City Hall, including a new roof, new windows and carpets, a new cooling tower and renovated bathrooms.
- $2.1 million for renovations at the City Club golf course, including to the irrigation system.
For the full proposed list, visit www.MDJonline.com.
City Manager Bill Bruton said the list is a first draft, which includes “anything and everything” that is a possible use for the funds, and the city will soon begin work narrowing the list down until it fits into the estimated $52.5 million allocation.
He said the county is asking cities to send their lists by the middle of September, but there will still be time to make changes after that.
“What they’ll do is they’re just going to try to amass everything, get it all together, and then they’ve got a whole public process that they would have to do,” he said. “They’ve basically got a year to do the public process and they would have to finish it all next spring.”
