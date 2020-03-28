The City of Marietta has determined that under the city’s state of emergency and changes in state law due to the new coronavirus and, restaurants and certain other businesses may sell wine and beer in unopened containers.
The city announced Saturday that it was notified by the Georgia Department of Revenue, which regulates state alcohol licenses, that they have relaxed rules and regulations for the sale of unopened wine and beer during Governor Brian Kemp’s state of emergency declaration.
Effective March 24, a restaurant, brew pub, beer growler, or other consumption on premises alcohol retail licensee may sell wine and beer in an unopened container or package only to customers for carryout purposes. Exceptions are days and times when alcohol sales are prohibited, or locations that don’t meet minimum distance requirements from buildings where alcohol sales are prohibited.
Distilled spirits cannot be sold for carry out. For restaurants with Sunday sales licenses and pursuant to the Sunday sales regulations, this regulation shall be applicable for those with a Sunday sales license and no others.
