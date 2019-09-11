Marietta police are urging community members to come forward if they have information about cars being broken into that could be linked to a man arrested in relation to the crime on Monday.
Officers say Terrance Lamar Foster, 21, was apprehended with help from several residents who called 911 just after midnight on Monday morning to report suspicious activity in their neighborhood off Heyward Circle near Kennesaw Mountain.
“Officers arrived and began individually canvasing the area,” Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said Wednesday. “A short time later, one of the officers located a suspect matching the detailed description given by the 911 callers.”
McPhilamy said the suspect got away while the officer tried to detain him and call for back-up, but the suspect dropped a backpack he had been wearing as he struggled to escape.
“Evidence was collected and the officers continued their investigation,” McPhilamy said. “The contents of the backpack included loose change, multiple cell phones, assorted personal items and a set of keys. Officers were able to link some of the items back to one of the 911 callers who reported their car had been entered without their permission.”
Marietta police were on the hunt for the suspect when he was located and detained for questioning by an officer later that day, McPhilamy said.
Jail records show Foster was taken into custody around 7 p.m. Monday and has remained behind bars in the Cobb County jail since, subject to a $10,000 bond on two felony charges of entering a car with the intent to commit a crime and obstructing police.
“The investigation is ongoing and it is unknown if Foster entered additional automobiles,” McPhilamy said, urging anyone with information related to the incident to contact Marietta Detective Brian Bollinger at 770-794-5345.
“Had it not been for the teamwork from all involved (victims, 911 call taker, 911 dispatcher, officers and detectives) this might have been just another crime statistic,” McPhilamy said. “This apprehension should serve as an excellent reminder of: See Something Say Something, as well as the value of registering your alarm and surveillance cameras with our S.M.I.L.E. program.”
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said criminals attempting to break the law in the city should expect to face a unified collaboration of “amazing residents, 911 call takers, dispatchers, police officers and detectives.”
“This is another shining example of community working together,” he said.
Police shared three images related to Foster’s apprehension, which they say show his backpack and its contents as well as footage of Foster from the arresting officer’s body camera as she confronted him.
