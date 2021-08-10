Cobb Police say a Marietta resident was seriously injured in a wreck with a large truck Monday morning, after driving through a stop sign near Six Flags in Mableton.
Deisy Triana, 25, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries after the crash near the intersection of Six Flags Road and Switch Way at around 9:30 a.m., police said.
According to investigators, Triana was driving a silver 2012 Toyota Camry eastbound on Switch Way, approaching its intersection with Six Flags Road, and failed to stop at the stop sign.
The Toyota entered into the path of a white 2013 International two-axle straight truck that was traveling south, according to Officer Shenise Barner.
Barner said the crash sent the Toyota spinning off the road southwest, where it slid onto the grass shoulder and down an embankment. The crash sent the truck south, rolling lengthwise and coming to a rest in the northbound lane on Six Flags Road, Barner said.
The driver of the truck, 44-year-old James McBride of Douglasville, was transported to Wellstar Douglasville Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.
This crash is under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.