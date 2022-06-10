Marietta resident Ken Oberle became a proud winner in White Castle’s Cravers Hall of Fame on May 19, 2022.
White Castle, a popular family-owned fast food chain and consumer-packaged goods business, chooses 10 of its most loyal customers to induct into its hall of fame each year. This group, also known as “Cravers,” is selected from hundreds of entries that share experiences depicting their passion and personal connection to the restaurant.
Oberle’s love for the establishment stems from a family history of Cravers and childhood memories in St. Louis. Almost every day on the way home from work, his dad would pick up a slider and a small shake for him. During his teenage years he worked at White Castle and became known as the “White Castle guy,” according to a news release.
Since Oberle has moved to Georgia, his love for White Castle hasn’t diminished. The news release shared that one can still find him sporting his White Castle socks under his hospital scrubs, burning a White Castle candle in the breakroom, and sharing his White Castle condiments with his co-workers.
This 21st class of the Cravers Hall of Fame was formally inducted with an in-person ceremony in Columbus, OH at White Castle’s home office, according to the news release. They enjoyed the luxuries of complimentary travel, hotel and dining accommodations, and a reception in their honor. Customers can find the stories these lucky winners shared on the side of the restaurant’s slider boxes. In addition, their plaques are now on display in the hall of fame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.