A 43-year-old man was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash on Barrett Parkway Saturday.
Police identified John Franklin White, of Marietta, as the motorcyclist who died after his motorcycle collided with a Toyota Avalon at Barrett Parkway near Rocky Ridge Road.
The crash occurred at 3:21 p.m., when White rode his red BMW motorcycle northbound on Barrett Parkway as a black Toyota Avalon, driven by 57-year-old Clintina Mitchell, was southbound on Barrett Parkway turning left onto Rocky Ridge Road, Sgt. Wayne Delk, spokesman for the Cobb Police Department, said in a statement.
White was pronounced dead afterward at WellStar Kennestone Hospital. Mitchell was not injured, according to police.
The Cobb County Police Selective Traffic Enforcement Program Unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
