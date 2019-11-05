Marietta’s newest musical sensation has lived to sing another day.
In a nail-biter of an elimination round Alex Guthrie moved on to the next round of NBC’s “The Voice,” albeit with a new coach.
In the latest episode of the singing competition, Guthrie competed against Hello Sunday, a pair of 14-year-olds from Atlanta who have been wowing crowds since they met at a performing arts camp two years ago.
Each contestant in the show has a celebrity coach, who also votes on the proceedings. Guthrie’s coach was Kelly Clarkston.
Guthrie impressed the judges with his rendition of “I’m not the Only One.”
“Alex, you really did surprise us,” said singer and host John Legend. “I hadn’t seen you perform this well yet, and it was thoroughly great. You approached it with a subtlety and a taste level that was very impressive for me.”
But Hello Sunday’s performance of “Almost is Never Enough” seemed to impress the judges even more. The duet won the round, three votes to one.
But just as Guthrie was about to call it wraps, Legend used his host privileges to bring Guthrie over to his team, and keep him in the competition.
Guthrie celebrated in a Facebook post.
“I’m still in shock. YOUR BOY IS ON TEAM JOHN LEGEND NOW!! TOP 20!!!” he posted.
Guthrie already has a Cobb following from his performances in area venues. He saw a national audience after being cast as a singer in a commercial for American Family Insurance. As part of the commercial twist, Jennifer Hudson surprised him and sang with him.
The musician’s journey to “The Voice” stage has been unique.
Guthrie learned to play guitar at 12 years old and later joined the school chorus and a garage band, according to his bio.
At 16, he started gigging and skipped college to pursue music. When music wasn’t paying the bills, he began snake breeding, and with some money in his pocket, he spent a year on a 44-state tour.
After returning home, he appeared with Hudson, who encouraged him to try out for “The Voice.”
Guthrie is not the only local man making it big on “The Voice.” Last season, another Marietta resident, Carter Lloyd Horne, made it to the semifinals.
