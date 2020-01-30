Marietta could receive more than it previously expected if voters approve a new 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax this November.
“We did receive some updated numbers from Cobb County that made our numbers look a whole lot better,” Public Works Director Mark Rice said at this week's committee meeting. “It gave us right at a little over $4.5 million dollars more than what we had initially been working with.”
Rice said the tax could swell city coffers by over $10.2 million per year for six years, bringing a total of nearly $61.4 million for construction projects.
The council’s job is to decide how the money will be divvied up. Whatever plan they come up with will be released to voters before Election Day.
Rice recommended adding most of the $4.5 million toward projects that were only partially funded in previous draft plans, including widening Cherokee Street (a $4.5 million project to pay for design and right-of-way acquisition) and installing a roundabout at Whitlock Drive and Hillcrest Drive. Rice recommended putting the balance, about half a million, into the public safety fund.
The public safety fund would pay for 25 police vehicles and two pumper trucks for the fire department as well as new public safety training facilities and equipment, all for a price of about $4.6 million.
“At this point, with the numbers you see in front of you, we are fully funded with the projects we had, and we’re balanced with everything,” Rice said. “That’s including the mayor’s projects he had listed under his number.”
The draft allocates Mayor Steve Tumlin $1 million to spend on projects in the city. Each council member would also receive $1 million for projects in their part of the city.
Tumlin’s list includes efforts to preserve two historic properties, a parcel at the corner of Tower Road and Kennesaw Avenue known as the Glover-Wilder Tannery and green space in front of Marietta’s historic Oakton estate under a scenic easement for a passive park.
Other major projects that could receive funding from Marietta’s SPLOST include citywide street resurfacing with a cost of $13.2 million, citywide sidewalk/trail construction with a cost of $6.25 million and citywide streets/drainage improvements with a cost of $4 million.
City Hall could be spruced up to the tune of just under $4 million; city parks could see $1 million worth of improvements, and the facilities fund also sets aside $500,000 for a new skate park, location to be determined.
The skate park could come with matching funds from Cobb County’s SPLOST, but the county has not yet released a list of joint projects.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who heads up the city's Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department, was the first to call for the skate park. She said $1 million would be enough money to build a new skate park feature at an existing city park. She said she would support transferring another $500,000 to fund the skate park if the county does not participate.
The 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, better known as a SPLOST, makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 5%, 4 cents go to the state and 1 goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. As of the beginning of August, it has brought in just over $514 million and is set to expire Dec. 31, 2021.
If voters in the November 3 election agree, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Tumlin said after Tuesday's meeting he is satisfied with the items on the latest list.
"I'm happy with it," he said. "I think we're at the point where you still have input, but there's not a project on there I think wouldn't make the city of Marietta a better place to live, whether its safety, roads or streetscapes."
