Marietta Power and Water will not disconnect residential or water customers who miss payments starting Wednesday through April 6 due to uncertainty around the new coronavirus, the City of Marietta announced.
"We understand the burden many of our customers are facing. We will reevaluate the situation around April 6th to determine if that date needs to be expanded. Please remember that Marietta Power and Water remains open for business during this time," Marietta Communications Director Lindsey Wiles said in a statement.
Customers are asked to use the drive-thru window, the Marietta Power and Water website and the automated phone line at 770-794-5150.
