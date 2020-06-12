Marietta Power and Water will resume service disconnects on Tuesday.
For customers who have experienced hardships related to the coronavirus, special payment plans will be available that will allow extending payment for past due amounts up to six months.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marietta Board of Lights and Water suspended disconnection of utility services through June 15.
Since disconnection of service will resume on June 16, any past due balances on an account must be paid in order to avoid interruption of service.
Those who want to set up a special payment plan can fill out a form on the city's website, www.mariettaga.gov. Once the form is submitted, the Customer Care Department will complete the process and email a copy of your approved payment plan. Generally, payments will be due on or around your normal due date and any current charges will be due along with plan payments.
Water and power customers may qualify for assistance from various utility assistance agencies. To access a list of agencies, visit the website.
To contact the customer care department with questions or assistance, call 770-794-5150 or email thepower@mariettaga.gov.
