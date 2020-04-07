Marietta Power and Water customers will not have service disconnected for unpaid bills through May 11, the utility announced Tuesday.
Marietta Power and Water will not disconnect residential or commercial customers for nonpayment from March 18 – May 11. Previously, disconnects were suspended through April 6.
To mitigate potential for exposure, Marietta Power and Water customers are asked to use the drive through window, the automated phone line at 770-794-5150 or visit the website, www.mariettapowerandwater.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.