The Marietta Pops Orchestra will return to the stage for two holiday concerts on Saturday after a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Visitors will have the chance to watch the group of local musicians perform at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Marietta. The Marietta Pops Orchestra will perform hits such as “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Carol of the Bells,” and many other Christmas favorites.
Due to the threats of the pandemic and most of the musicians falling within the high-risk demographic, the Marietta Pops Orchestra stopped performing in early 2020, according to founder Paul Hill.
“There are senior adults in the orchestra and I didn’t want them to get sick and I definitely didn’t want them to develop complications from it,” Hill said. “So right before the concert it just kind of faded out.”
When the Marietta Pops Orchestra plays, every member is hyper focused on moving in unison. Individual instruments turn into one creating harmony. What makes this symphony special in addition to their musical talent is that it is composed completely of volunteers who come together to create an artistic outlet for musicians.
Hill started the Marietta Pops Orchestra in 2010 after he realized casual musicians in Marietta did not have a space to practice.
“My biggest purpose in starting the orchestra was to provide an outlet to people who have played an instrument in the past but didn’t exactly want to give it up,” Hill said.
The skill levels vary from entry-level to highly experienced, but each member shares the same level of dedication to their instrument, according to David Koon. Koon is the principal trombonist of the Marietta Pops Orchestra and was recently voted president of the organization.
“This one is primarily made up of volunteers, many of them have been playing for a pretty long time, so it’s a pretty good orchestra,” Koon said.
“I feel like the orchestra is a really important part of the community,” Lori Edwards, string bass player for the Marietta Pops Orchestra, said. “We’re the only group like this in downtown Marietta where [the members] belong to the area.”
Additionally, Hill is able to streamline the appeal of classical music to a local audience by playing popular songs that are easily recognizable. The name change from Marietta Symphony to Marietta Pops Orchestra reflects the commitment to creating an entry point to enjoying live orchestral music.
“We feel like we provide easy accessibility for an audience to sit through an orchestra performance… Hopefully they will enjoy listening to us so much they’ll go to an Atlanta Symphony and see what they sound like,” Hill said. “In that way we’re kind of like a stepping stone to find other musical genres they might be interested in.”
Moreover, for members the orchestra provides an artistic outlet. Music is a form of self expression, and the band provides a level of connection with one another, according to Hill.
“Music for musicians is a release for us,” Hill said. “We enjoy making music — it’s more than performing. It brings us a certain satisfaction.”
In April of 2020, Marietta Pops Orchestra was due to celebrate their 10 year anniversary. Yet it came to a halt when the threat of COVID-19 became severe earlier that year.
“That was a big disappointment,” Hill said. “It’s not common for community orchestras to necessarily survive even 10 years because it’s kind of hard to keep it going.”
Hill said he hopes to have a “late birthday” celebration in spring of next year.
The time apart from a communal orchestra was difficult for members such as Edwards. Edwards has been practicing string bass for 45 years and has been a part of the orchestra for five years.
“For me it was a big empty space for sure… It’s like my main musical outlet to be in this orchestra,” she said.
Koon has been with the Marietta Pops Orchestra since 2012, and the absence of band practice affected him negatively as well.
“Obviously you can practice at home or play at home, but to not be able to play with a group of musicians was disheartening,” Koon said.
After receiving questions from members about when they would practice together again, Hill brought the orchestra back in August.
Despite the year and a half gap of not playing as an ensemble, members came back together better than ever. Since the reunion, attendance at practices has increased and members have been diligently practicing their instruments, Hill said.
The reunion of the orchestra brought a normalcy to the members. The atmosphere of the first time reconnecting was jubilant, members report.
“It was exuberant to hear everybody playing at the same time,” Koon said.
Hill said he and other members are ecstatic to host their first concert in two years. The concert will even include sing-along songs to provide an interactive experience to the audience during the show.
To purchase tickets for the holiday concert, log on to mariettapopsorchestra.org.
