Police say a man shot and killed a woman at a Mexican restaurant in Marietta before fleeing near the campuses of two universities.
According to Marietta Police, a man fired one shot at the woman at El Ranchero on Cobb Parkway, near its intersection with South Marietta Parkway.
The man fled on foot, police said, and got about a mile away before being caught by K-9 Officer Jacquo on Barclay Circle, just outside Life University.
The incident caused an alert to be sent to faculty and students at Life and the neighboring Marietta campus of Kennesaw State University, urging people to shelter in place. It isn't clear if the suspect was ever on either campus, Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said during a news conference Sunday.
Officials from both universities later lifted the warning after the man was apprehended.
"There is no threat to either KSU campus," KSU's alert stated. "Please resume normal operations."
Details about the suspect or the female shooting victim were not available by press time. McPhilamy said Marietta police are investigating the incident as a homicide, but exact charges remain to be determined.
Both KSU and Cobb police also responded to the shooting, McPhilamy said.
