The Marietta Police Department is making some changes to its procedures to take precautions against spreading the new coronavirus.
The changes, implemented Monday, are based largely on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, department spokesman.
"Our Uniform Patrol is fully staffed and here to serve as needed, but implementing some basic precautions will enable us to do our part in preventing the spread of the coronavirus," McPhilamy said in a statement.
Included in the precautions are:
•Reports will no longer be taken while inside the lobby, an officer or ambassador will accompany the individual outside. When possible, individuals who need a report can remain in their vehicle with the officer or ambassador standing outside their vehicle.
•The department is developing a call-in procedure where some incident reports can be handled via the telephone. For updates, check the department's social media.
•If a service call requires an in-person police response, when feasible, police will handle the call outside of buildings, houses and enclosed structures. They will ask all involved parties to meet with the responding officer or ambassador outside to provide the necessary information.
•If a call for service requires contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, officers must don their department issued Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), including a gas mask if it is part of their issued equipment. Officers must maintain social distancing and if the patient is cooperative, provide them with a surgical mask to wear to prevent the spread of droplets. Officers must then advise their supervisor of the incident who will then ensure public health professionals are notified promptly.
•When removing PPE Equipment, officers must be aware of cross contamination. Used PPE Equipment must be disposed of in a sealed plastic bag. Officers must wash their hands with soap for at least 20 seconds. All non-disposable equipment must be thoroughly cleaned with disinfecting products.
