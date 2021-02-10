A Marietta Police Department sergeant barely dodged a stolen vehicle fleeing arrest early Wednesday morning.
The incident led to the arrest of two teens, 18-year-old Derrick Lamar and 19-year-old Ameya Dawson.
Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were told a vehicle stolen in Clayton County was approaching Marietta Square, said department spokesperson Officer Chuck McPhilamy.
When officers tried to stop the vehicle in question, it fled, driving north on southbound Church Street, in the direction of traffic.
Sgt. Duncan — a Marietta PD Facebook post detailing the incident did not provide his first name — happened to be in the area and parked his car at the intersection of Polk and Church streets.
"And so he stopped his vehicle and turned on the blue lights in an attempt to prevent that fleeing suspect from hitting oncoming traffic head on," McPhilamy said.
But the fleeing car didn't stop; worried it would drive head-on into his patrol vehicle, Duncan got out and ran toward First Baptist Church Marietta, according to McPhilamy. A grainy video captured by another police vehicle traveling south on Church St., which the MPD shared in its Facebook post, shows Duncan narrowly dodging the fleeing car as it swerves around his patrol vehicle.
The fleeing car turned left on Polk, whereupon those inside exited and ran, McPhilamy said. Lamar and Dawson were arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center facing charges of theft and obstruction, according to the Facebook post.
The investigation is ongoing, McPhilamy said, and additional charges may be filed.
McPhilamy said he was proud of the way the several officers involved handled the incident.
"The combination of all of them working together in the manner that they did (is) the reason that we now have these two suspects in custody," he said. "The car can now be returned back to its rightful owner and no one was injured in the process."
