Marietta police are asking for help finding someone they believe was involved in a stabbing at a North Fairground Street apartment complex.
Shortly after 4 a.m. Thursday, officers found a woman at 510 N. Fairground St. with seven separate stab wounds to her head, neck and arms, according to a news release.
The suspect, 25-year-old Joel Medina of Pennsylvania, had recently moved in with the woman, police say.
Police believe Medina took her wallet and fled in her car, which was later found at a gas station with two handguns and a bag of methamphetamine inside, per the release.
Police have since been granted a warrant for Medina charging him with several felonies: aggravated assault with a weapon, aggravated battery disfigurement, terroristic threats, theft by taking (vehicle), possession of a knife during commission of a crime, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Anyone who has seen Medina is urged to call 911 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, crime stoppers at 404-577-8477.
He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
