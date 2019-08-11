If you witnessed a wreck involving a motorcycle on Fairground Street just south of its intersection with Roswell Street Friday, Marietta Police would like to hear from you.
According to the department, it happened shortly after 3 p.m. when 24-year-old Shyheim Suggs, of Douglasville, was traveling southbound on Fairground Street on his 2007 Suzuki GSXR600 motorcycle.
Investigators said Suggs had just crossed through the intersection with Roswell Street when a 2006 Ford E350 van driven by 28-year-old Joel Asante of Lithia Springs, Georgia, exited from a private drive on Roswell Street in front of Suggs’ motorcycle. Suggs was unable to avoid the van and the two vehicles collided.
Suggs was transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital by Metro EMS with life-threatening injuries. Asante sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.
The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact Officer T. Samimi at 770-794-5384.
