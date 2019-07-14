At least two have been arrested in what police are calling a gang-related beating in Marietta.
Officers said the arrests come after four young men allegedly showed up at a Marietta home and beat up the person living there in front of a two-year-old girl.
According to police, the suspects in custody are 23-year-old Allante Collins of Kennesaw and 17-year-old Jerome Kilgore of Marietta. Two other suspects, Nasheed Brown and Malik Gorman have been named but not yet booked into Cobb County jail.
According to police, the attack occurred the afternoon of June 21 at a home south of Powder Springs Street, not far from Sandtown Road.
Officers said Brown stood outside while the other three entered and attacked the resident of the home.
Police said the four are members of the Bloods and called this alleged act a revenge beating. They said three of the men had been seen on social media showing gang signs, and Brown and Gorman had previously been found guilty of gang crimes in Cobb and Carroll counties, respectively.
“The Bloods are a national criminal street gang and have a very large presence in Cobb County, specifically within the City of Marietta,” according to their arrest warrants. “Members and associates to the Blood Gang participate in a wide variety of crimes like most gangs in Cobb County. The Blood Gang members and associates are also known for committing murders, burglaries, thefts, battery, aggravated assaults, simple assaults, disorderly conduct, affray, drug trafficking, weapons violations, drug offenses, check frauds and a multitude of heinous criminal acts in Cobb County, GA, and in Metro Atlanta, GA.”
Collins and Kilgore are accused of gang crimes, battery and cruelty to children. They are being held without bond.
Brown observed making gang signs on social media In 2019 the accused was found guilty for violating the Criminal Street Gang Act in Cobb County Superior Court.
Collins gang signs online
Gorman Accused was sentenced in 2015 for violation of the Criminal Street Gang Act through Carroll County.
