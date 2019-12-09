Officers at the Marietta police station used to have to train in cramped conditions on the second floor, lifting weights in what resembled a small office.
Now, thanks to years of effort by several officers and support from the community, the Marietta Police Department boasts an 1,800-square-foot fitness center, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the department.
The police station basement, which had primarily been used for the long-term storage of outdated items, was transformed into the new gym, McPhilamy said in a news release Monday.
“Having a passion for physical health and fitness, Maj. Jake King, Sgt. Josh Liedke and Officer Daniel Van Ness have been working on a new updated and larger gym proposal for several years,” McPhilamy said. “Together they organized the cleaning of the basement, securing of funding, approval from the city and finally the acquisition of dumbbells, free weights and several large pieces of surplus equipment from WellStar Health Place and the Marietta City School system.”
The gym will also be open to employees of the Marietta city court, McPhilamy said.
“Exercise is a proven way to alleviate the stress associated with police work and keep our staff physically ready for duty,” he said. “Like most law enforcement agencies, our employees work on a rotating shift, making it even more challenging for them to find time to stay physically fit.”
(1) comment
Good news. Great job officers.
