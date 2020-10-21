Marietta police are looking for a motorcycle rider they say has been pulling dangerous stunts in the city and unincorporated Cobb, putting the rider and others at risk.
Marietta Police Department enlisted the public's help in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, saying the same motorcyclist had been spotted running red lights in front of officers, popping wheelies, riding at much higher speeds than the speed limit and making illegal U-turns, among other traffic violations.
In stills from video footage, the suspect is shown to be wearing black clothing and a blue helmet. Police say the motorcycle is most likely a Suzuki GSXR, between 2006 and 2009.
"This motorcyclist is intentionally putting their life and others at risk in our city!" the department said.
Police believe the rider is making a game of taunting law enforcement.
"As your local police department we choose to not endanger our citizens or officers by engaging in his 'game,'" the department said.
Later, the department addressed the suspect: "Please stop this unsafe behavior and turn yourself in."
Anyone with information that can identify the motorcyclist is urged to contact Marietta Police Department at 770-794-5300, or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
