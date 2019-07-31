Marietta florist Mike Whittle is revamping the security at his store near the city’s Square after he says a man walked in and stole $168 cash from the register Monday.
“The police are still looking for him,” Whittle told the MDJ Wednesday. “He has been in several of the businesses around the Square and is kind of known to retailers.”
Whittle managed to take photographs of the man as he exited his florist shop just after midday Monday, posting the images on Facebook in the hope someone could identify him.
Whittle said he has since contracted a security firm to “revamp” his in-store cameras and overall security system.
He has been in the florist industry almost 50 years and operated his store on Church Street, just off the Square, for the past decade.
This was the first time he has had cash stolen from the register, he said.
His advice to other retailers is to keep their eyes open for people who could be scoping out their shops and merchandise.
“Just be careful,” he said. “It could have been a lot worse.”
Whittle said the man had been in his florist shop before, without incident.
The police report on the theft states Whittle was exiting the office of his business and moving into the store's retail area when he saw the man behind the counter, attempting to access the cash register.
When Whittle confronted the man, he stated "I didn't take nothing" several times before walking out of the shop and to the corner of Church and Lemon streets, the report states.
Whittle followed the man as he reportedly walked behind the business through the parking lot of the Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home in the direction of Cherokee Street.
The suspect is described as a black man in his fifties, weighing about 250 pounds, with glasses and missing teeth.
Marietta police spokesman Jared Rakestraw told the MDJ the city's detectives are actively investigating the theft.
