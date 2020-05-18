Marietta police say they are investigating two unrelated serious injury crashes that hospitalized a Marietta woman and two young men.
Police say Nicholas Demonthenes Braggs, 25, of Jackson, Mississippi, was driving his 2013 Hyundai Elantra at 113 miles per hour while drunk on Interstate 75 northbound near South Marietta Parkway in southeast Marietta around 8:15 p.m. on May 13.
The speed limit on the interstate was 65 mph, police said, adding that Braggs has never had a driver’s license and was not wearing his safety belt.
According to police, Braggs made improper lane changes without signaling, around several other vehicles, and failed to maintain his lane on the highway, causing a multi-vehicle crash that seriously injured both himself and his 25-year-old passenger, Adrian Deonta Martez Thompson, also of Jackson, Mississippi.
Thompson was also not wearing a safety belt, per investigators.
Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, issued a statement Monday about the incident, explaining Braggs first struck a 2016 Lexus being driven in the same direction on the interstate by 30-year-old Kennesaw resident Wesley Jackson, while Braggs was trying to change lanes.
“During the lane change the two vehicles collided causing Braggs to lose control of the Hyundai,” McPhilamy stated. “The Hyundai struck the median wall before reentering the roadway and striking a tractor-trailer being driven by 54-year-old Clifton Carter of Orange Park, Florida.”
Braggs and Thompson were both transported to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, police said, where Braggs was intubated due to his level of intoxication and unwillingness to cooperate with staff, per his arrest warrant.
Police said both Braggs and Thompson later admitted in interviews that Braggs had been drinking alcohol before the incident, and Braggs’ intoxication was also verified by hospital staff.
An open bottle of Corona beer and a bottle of brandy were found in the passenger area of the Hyundai, per warrants.
Police also said one of the car’s tires didn’t have the required tread, the front windows were tinted to only allow 6% of light through, and a small amount of marijuana, weighing less than an ounce, was found in the car.
Braggs was arrested by Marietta police and booked into the county jail after being discharged from hospital on May 14, records show.
He faces 13 misdemeanor charges in relation to driving with tinted windows, not signaling while driving, possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, reckless driving, speeding, driving without a license, improper passing, failing to maintain a lane, following too closely, not wearing a seat belt, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving on a tire without proper tread, and driving with an open alcohol container.
Braggs was released from custody on a $4,000 bond order around 4:30 p.m. on May 16, his jail record states.
His passenger, Thompson, was also arrested by Marietta police and briefly booked into the county jail, per his record.
Thompson faces three misdemeanor counts of possessing less than an ounce of marijuana, not wearing a safety belt and being in a car with open containers of alcohol, records show.
He was released from custody after about four hours, just before 11 p.m. on May 14, by promising in writing to attend all forthcoming court appearances, per records, which is an option called own recognizance that is available for some inmates and doesn’t require them to pay bond.
Marietta police said the crash remains under investigation, additional charges may be filed, and anyone with information is urged to call investigators on 770-794-5352.
Single-vehicle crash
Marietta police are also investigating a serious injury crash that occurred in the strip mall at 775 Whitlock Avenue near the intersection of Manning Road just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Per investigators, 50-year-old Marietta resident Lisa Allen was driving her 2013 Ford Escape eastbound on Whitlock Avenue, when for unknown reasons she accelerated, left the roadway and crashed in a 2011 Mercedes Benz parked in the strip mall parking lot. The Mercedes was not occupied.
“After striking the Mercedes, the Escape then struck a 2007 International tractor-trailer that was also parked and unoccupied,” police said Monday.
Allen was transported to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries, per investigators, who believe she might have had some kind of medical incident, resulting in the crash.
Anyone witnesses or others with information are asked to call investigators at 770-794-5384.
