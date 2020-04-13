Marietta police continue to seek the public’s help with an investigation into the stabbing death of a 14-year-old girl, including the possibility it was part of a gang initiation.
Janina Valenzuela, of Marietta, was found dead in a creek behind The Arbors at East Cobb apartment complex on April 9, the same day Marietta police charged 15-year-old Brayan Segura, of Marietta, with her murder.
Detectives secured two arrest warrants for Segura, also known to Cobb authorities as Brayan Eduardo Rivas, on April 9, records show.
The teen faces felony counts of malice murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death, per the first warrant, stating he sought help from “unknown person(s)” to commit the crime during the evening of April 8.
The second warrant, charging Segura with felony gang activity, states he told police officers he stabbed the girl because she claimed to be part of the 18th Street gang, and the stabbing was part of his initiation into the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13), a rival gang.
Marietta police said Valenzuela’s boyfriend, also a juvenile, called 911 about 8:20 p.m. on April 8 to report she had been missing for two hours, since they were separated during an aggravated assault near the apartment complex.
A juvenile suspect, armed with a knife, was involved in the assault, Valenzuela’s boyfriend told police, who started searching for both the girl and the suspect.
Early on April 9, police located Segura and took him into custody for questioning, the Marietta police department confirmed. Later that morning, Valenzuela’s body was found in the creek and Segura was booked into the Cobb County jail, charged as an adult.
Per the second warrant, Segura stabbed the girl multiple times in the upper torso area, resulting in her death.
“Accused admitted that the said act was part of an initiation into the Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) criminal street gang,” the warrant states. “According to the accused, the victim was claiming 18th Street gang, which is a rival of MS-13. . .a national criminal street gang that originated in El Salvador and has a very large presence in Cobb County.”
Police said MS-13 and its members participate in a wide variety of crime, “like most gangs in Cobb County.”
“The MS-13 gang members and associates are known for committing murders, battery, aggravated assaults, simple assaults, drug trafficking, weapons violations, drug offenses, and a multitude of heinous criminal acts in Cobb County and metro Atlanta,” Segura’s warrant states.
Marietta police urge anyone with information about the case to call Detective Michael Selleck on 770-794-5372, or to anonymously use the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line 404-577-8477.
“This is truly an active investigation and we are still looking for info/tips/leads from anyone that can provide them,” Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesman for the Marietta Police Department, told the MDJ.
Segura repeatedly lied to police about the girl’s whereabouts, despite knowing she was dead and the location of her body, per his first warrant, which lists his home address as being about 1.5 miles from The Arbors at East Cobb apartment complex.
His warrants show he is not eligible for bond unless granted by Cobb Superior Court.
A GoFundMe page to raise money for Valenzuela’s funeral, established by family friend and fellow Marietta resident Erika Mendez, had generated almost $10,000 by midday Monday, with around 300 people pledging donations.
“While on her bike, she was being chased by a young man with a weapon,” Mendez said on the fundraiser website. “Her mother is ill and she is not able to pay for the cost of Janina’s funeral. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”
Donor Elizabeth Roose stated on the page she was one of Valenzuela’s fifth grade teachers.
“I had the pleasure of teaching Janina science in fifth grade, and I just can’t wrap my head around the fact that she is gone,” Roose wrote. “My heart breaks thinking how the world was not able to protect this beautiful child. May you rest, and find your forever peace, sweet girl.”
