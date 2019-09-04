Marietta police are encouraging Cobb residents to attend an upcoming public workshop on addiction, intervention, mental health and recovery.
The Roadmap To Recovery community event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 in the seminar room at Marietta High School.
Marietta police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said the gathering will involve representatives from 15 different Cobb County organizations, who will be available to speak one-on-one with residents to explain their agency’s services and answer questions.
“As your local law enforcement, we are often asked who people in crisis can turn to for help,” McPhilamy said. “You never know when you may need this information.”
He said several local organizations offer free services or sliding scale payments based on an individual’s insurance or ability to pay, and some are geared toward the individual in crisis while others include support groups for families of people in crisis.
“We encourage everyone to attend and help spread the word about these amazing organizations right here in our own community,” he said.
The customized trailer of the Cobb Overdose Prevention Effort will be at the event, where people in recovery will give tours of the resource while teaching warning signs about those struggling with addiction, McPhilamy said.
“The information you learn could save someone’s life.”
People can register online for the free event, or just turn up on the night.
Presenters include representatives of the Cobb County community services board, district attorney’s office and police department, as well as the Davis Direction Foundation, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, Marietta City Schools, Marietta police, NAMI Cobb, Ser Familia and The Extension.
Marietta High School is at 1171 Whitlock Avenue.
