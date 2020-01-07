Some of Marietta’s bravest and finest got their due Monday when the Marietta Metro Rotary Club held its annual Hometown Heroes event, honoring members of the Marietta police and fire departments who went beyond the call of duty.
Three firefighters were awarded for their role in saving a woman trapped inside a burning car on South Cobb Drive in 2018: Firefighter Engineer Paul Molinaro, Lt. Lars Marvin and Firefighter James Walker.
The police department’s winner was Sgt. Dave Baldwin, who oversees several initiatives within the department.
Maj. Steve Campisi said Baldwin wears a lot of hats.
He oversees officers who handle community issues such as homelessness and neighborhood watch groups, as well as the Marietta Police Explorers, a group of 20 teenagers who are interested in becoming law enforcement officers; the college internship program and the Citizen Police Academy. He also supervises six school resource officers who provide police services to all city of Marietta schools and is involved with security planning for large events all around the city.
“And if that's not enough, Sgt. Baldwin is also the logistical sergeant for the community response team,” Campisi said. “In this role, he partners with our SWAT team, he's called upon to our critical events to oversee operations of tactical equipment such as drones, search robots, large police vehicles to include the SWAT truck and wrapped school buses (in the city logo) that have been repurposed as perimeter barriers at large city events.”
Baldwin said he joined MPD 20 years ago after a short stint working for federal law enforcement.
“I got on board here with Marietta, and I’ve loved every minute of it,” he said. “I really enjoyed working with people and I enjoy the work. There's such a variety of different things that we can do, obviously, we have full support from the city as well as the command staff, everyone just supports the officers, and there's a lot of potential for growth. I just have always really enjoyed it. That's why I've been here for 20 years.”
Campisi said Baldwin is a role model for younger officers.
“He never asks people to do something, he handles the situations immediately and he always has positive results and maintains a very strong cooperative relationship with the city school officials, City Hall, city department heads, supervisors and local business owners,” he said. “Sgt. Baldwin was selected as MPD hometown hero for not one incident, but for how he proudly serves the Marietta community 365 days a year.”
Engineer Molinaro remembers well the call that led to his award.
“It was a single-car accident, lost control, rolled off, flipped, flew over a jersey barricade, hit a tree and landed upside down between a jersey barricade and a tree,” he said. “And it was on fire. And the gas tank was leaking, so it kept reigniting. It was just like a TV car fire. Stuff like that doesn’t happen, but it did.”
Molinaro was the only one of the three firefighters whose schedule allowed him to attend, but the Rotary Club said the other two will receive their awards at a later date.
Molinaro was the driver on that call; he was working overtime on a shift he does not normally cover.
Marietta Fire Assistant Chief Joe Pacheco said while Marvin and Walker ran in to save the woman trapped in the car, Molinaro continued to fight the fire.
“While they were working on the patient, he was still in there, manning his pump and putting the fire out, not having his gear on because he doesn’t wear his gear driving, it’s just not as safe. He’s doing extra work that normally a driver wouldn’t be required to do,” Pachecco said.
Molinaro said the woman received severe burns over the majority of her body but survived and is recovering well.
Pachecco said Molinaro joined the department when he was in his late 30s after a career in recreation and became a mentor to some of the younger firefighters.
“He was always one of those people around me that I always looked up towards,” he said. “He always had other life experiences that he brought to Marietta, and that's always been a big asset for him. You can always go to him and if you had a question about something, he already had either dealt with that or he had already experienced that at some point in his life and it was good for me as a younger fire officer working my way up.”
Retiring Marietta city prosecutor Robert Donovan, chair of Rotary Club’s Hometown Heroes Committee, handed the winners a plaque and a $100 honorarium. Because of department rules, Baldwin will donate his prize to the Marietta Police Explorers.
Donovan said local police and firefighters need all the respect they can get.
“In my position as the prosecutor, I saw a lot of people who are disrespectful toward the police,” he said. “Part of it is that they’re stressed out because the police officer stopped them, but I see a lot of people who are disrespectful, and from my standpoint, I work with these people, and they need all the recognition they can get.”
