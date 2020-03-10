Marietta police say a K9 officer is responsible for two arrests and the seizure of a slew of drugs ranging from marijuana to suspected ketamine after a traffic stop on Sunday.
K9 officer Atos and his handler, Officer Johnson, were on an evening patrol when they observed a 2014 Ford F-150 making odd maneuvers in an apparent attempt to avoid their police vehicle, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, a spokesman for the police department.
McPhilamy said Johnson pulled behind the vehicle and ran the license plate, which came back suspended, allowing the officer to pull the truck over.
Police say when the driver, 44-year-old Edrichus Sykes of Atlanta, exited the vehicle, Johnson found methamphetamine in his pocket. Johnson then asked Sykes’ passenger, 37-year-old Desire Scarpa, to get out of the vehicle and brought Atos in for an “open-air sniff” of the unoccupied vehicle.
When Atos alerted Johnson of the presence of drugs, police found a Smith and Wesson revolver, a Glock 36 handgun and a Hi Point C9 Rifle in the vehicle, as well as two bags of crack cocaine and a Hi Point C9 pistol in Scarpa’s possession.
From the vehicle, police also recovered the following items:
♦ Forty psilocybin mushrooms
♦ Three crack pipes
♦ Seven bags of crack cocaine (12g total)
♦ Three bags of methamphetamine
♦ Four bags of heroin
♦ Four fentanyl patches
♦ Three digital scales
♦ Thirty-two grams of marijuana
♦ Five MDMA pills
♦ One bag of brown crystals (suspected to be ketamine)
♦ Nineteen clonazepam pills
♦ Five cetirizine pills
♦ Four methocarbamol pills
♦ One sevelamer carbonate pill
♦ Fourteen diphenhydramine pills
♦ Nine zolpidem pills
♦ One hydrocodone pill
♦ Seven oxycodone pills
♦ Eleven tramadol pills
♦ One trazadone pill
♦ Two sumatriptan pills
♦ Thirty-nine quetiapine pills
♦ Four sulfamethoxazole/trimethoprim pills
♦ One guaifenesin pill
♦ Four dextroamphetamine pills
♦ Fifteen unidentified pills
McPhilamy said police do not yet know the value of the drugs and many items are still being tested at the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Sykes and Scarpa were arrested and are being held in the Cobb County jail.
Sykes is being held on a $50,000 bond and faces 12 felony drug and weapons charges and two misdemeanor charges, jail records show. Scarpa is being held on a $10,000 bond and faces charges of felony possession of cocaine and felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
