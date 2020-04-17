Marietta police say a "dangerous drug dealer" is behind bars after a yearlong narcotics investigation into drug trafficking in the north metro Atlanta area led to the recovery of about $10,000 worth of drugs.
Marietta resident Deontrez Smart, 33, was arrested by a joint Marietta and Bartow County drug task force on Wednesday at his home about a quarter mile south of Six Flags White Water off Gresham Avenue, as the officers executed a search warrant, according to a news release from the Marietta Police Department.
From inside the home, investigators seized 2.5 pounds of marijuana, 104 Oxycodone pills, 7 MDMA pills, 104 grams of crack cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, two stolen handguns and material to cook, cut, package and distribute heroin and crack cocaine, police reported. Officers also recovered $1,000 in cash.
Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn said he is proud of the ongoing work of the police department's Crime Interdiction Unit.
"Residents of Marietta can rest easy tonight knowing that this dangerous drug dealer is off the streets and out of our community," he said.
Smart is being held without bond at the Cobb jail on eight felonies, including drug trafficking and possession, theft, and weapons possession charges, jail records show.
