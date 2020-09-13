Marietta authorities are seeking the person responsible in a hit-and-run that killed a construction working on Interstate 75.
According to a release from Marietta Police, Martin Rivera, 30, of Chicago was placing signage on the shoulder of Interstate 75 northbound just north of the Delk Road interchange just before 9 p.m. Saturday when he was struck by two vehicles.
"The first vehicle, believed to be a black Volkswagen Golf GTI, did not stop to render aid and fled the area. The first impact knocked Rivera into the path of a second vehicle. The driver of the second vehicle stopped and is cooperating with investigators," the release states.
Marietta Police say Rivera died at the scene.
The first vehicle was last seen abruptly exiting I-75 northbound onto the South Marietta Parkway exit ramps, the release states.
Police urge those who witnessed the crash or have information on the first vehicle to contact Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5364.
