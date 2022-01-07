Longtime Marietta Police Chief Dan Flynn has announced his plan to retire at the end of this month. Flynn was appointed chief on Jan. 15, 2007.
“I have never liked goodbyes and they are especially hard here in Marietta,” Flynn said in a prepared statement. “Nevertheless, I take comfort in the fact that the department is in good, competent, caring leadership hands, as is the city government.”
Flynn, 70, started his career in law enforcement in 1973 at the Miami-Dade Police Department and retired after 27 years at the rank of major. He received numerous awards during his time in Miami and began a successful consulting business before moving to Georgia in 2000 to become the chief of the Savannah Police Department, and later the combined Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department.
Flynn has been active within the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, and Rotary International. He was inducted into the International Evidence-Based Policing Hall of Fame and was selected as the GACP Chief of the Year twice (2010-2011 and 2017-2018), an honor only held by one other person.
When asked what he is most proud of during his time here in Marietta, he focused on the cohesive way the entire department has worked together to advance public safety during such a changing environment. He cited the creation of numerous programs that both sought to reduce crime as well as unify the residents and business owners with their local law enforcement.
A few of the programs established during his tenure include the Public Safety Ambassadors, Pastors Police Academy, Pastors Forum, Canine, Cyber Specialist Unit, Gang Investigation and Jiu Jitsu Training.
Marietta City Manager Bill Bruton has named MPD Deputy Chief Marty Ferrell as the interim Chief upon Flynn’s departure.
Flynn said it was an “appropriate” time for him to retire, given the low crime rate in the city and the department’s success in community outreach and keeping itself staffed.
“I have had a blessed career in this wonderful city, but somehow you just know when it is time to go.”
Post-retirement, Flynn plans on staying involved with the Marietta community. In particular, he will continue serving the Rotary Club of Marietta and the North Georgia Elder Abuse Task Force, he said.
(1) comment
Congratulations to one of the truly greatest public servant leaders in Law Enforcement! Enjoy your well deserved retirement.
