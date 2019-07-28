Two men are in custody after police said they robbed a local store at gunpoint and forced employees into a closet.
Michael Mackey, 45, of Atlanta and Nicholas Swaby, 25, of Stone Mountain, face charges including armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment following a robbery of Cash America Pawn on Cobb Parkway near Marietta Diner Wednesday.
Police said the robbery happened at around 4 p.m. Officers said Mackey took the workers at gunpoint into the closet while Swaby broke a display counter and stole multiple pieces of jewelry.
A witness told police the two drive off in a white Crown Victoria with temporary plates.
Officers said they forced the vehicle to stop at I-285 and Bolton Road, and the two men were arrested.
Mackey faces additional charges for allegedly possessing a firearm following a prior conviction of armed robbery in Fulton County.
They are both being held at Cobb jail without bail.
