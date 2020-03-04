A 33-unit townhome development was unanimously approved by the Marietta Planning Commission this week, and will go to the City Council next week for final consideration.
Developer 20 Holdings, LLC has proposed building the attached, single family homes on about four acres on Sandtown Road, just east of Dunleith Elementary School. They would sell between $275,000 to $325,000, according to 20 Holdings’ attorney, and would be ready for sale before year’s end.
“We have not had any opposition to the proposal,” attorney Kevin Moore said. “The proposed townhome community is less dense than apartments that are adjacent and (is) consistent with other townhome communities (along Sandtown Road).”
Planning commissioners recommend the City Council approve the development, with the stipulation that 20 Holdings soundproof the homes.
Given the development’s proximity to Dobbins Air Reserve Base, a representative from the base recommended 20 Holdings design the houses to mitigate the “likely impacts of military airport noise.”
Of note is the fact that the land in question doesn’t yet belong to Marietta.
As part of its request to rezone the land, 20 Holdings has also asked the city to annex from Cobb County the four acres on which the houses would be built.
“Its location is obviously adjacent to existing city boundaries and the developer feels that it would be a better overall community and development if in the city as opposed to the county this time,” Moore said when asked why his client hadn’t simply asked the county to rezone the land.
Rusty Roth, the city's development services director, said there was another reason.
“They attempted to get a rezoning (in) Cobb County and it is my understanding they were recommended to pursue their request in the city of Marietta,” he said.
20 Holdings’ development wasn’t the only one at the meeting requiring annexation of county land.
Traton LLC has proposed building 46 townhomes on about seven acres along Cobb Parkway, about four miles south of its intersection with Ernest W. Barrett Parkway. About half of the land would have to be annexed from the county, according to city documents.
The houses would sell in the $300,000-plus range, Moore said, and would be ready for move in by the end of the year.
Commissioners tabled the development until their April hearing to allow the developer time to talk to people living in the Hamilton Grove subdivision, with whom the new houses would share an entrance.
“Our goal is to cooperate with the Hamilton Grove residents to address concerns and arrive at a mutually beneficial resolution, which will allow our development and improve their community,” said Moore, who is also representing Traton.
City staff are wary of the development. In their analysis, staffers wrote that it doesn’t conform to the city’s comprehensive plan, which calls for mixed-use development that would “provide the retail and service needs of several neighborhoods and communities.”
Additionally, the proposal is currently short of guest parking spaces and recreational space required by the city.
“That’s one of the outstanding issues that we’re working with both the city and the area residents to address,” Moore said.
