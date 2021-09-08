A Marietta pedestrian was killed in a crash on Austell Road near Favor Road when he attempted to cross Austell Road after dark, police say.
Cobb Police say 65-year-old Chandanasami Pillay was struck by a vehicle when he stepped off a raised concrete median and into the path of a maroon 2011 Kia Sorento traveling north on Austell Road around 9:10 p.m. Aug. 30.
Pillay was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old John Davis, of Temple, received minor injuries.
This crash is under investigation, and anyone with more information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
