A Smyrna woman is accused by Cobb police of hitting a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, then failing to stop and render aid at the scene.
According to a May 15 Cobb arrest warrant obtained by county police, Mitzi Natalia Diaz hit the pedestrian, who was hospitalized with several broken bones, while driving a Chevrolet Malibu on County Services Parkway near Valor Drive in southwest Marietta around midnight on May 14.
Diaz was about 8 miles from her home, driving with an open Modelo beer next to her while 26 empty beers and another 10 unopened bottles were in the back seat, per her warrant.
It states Diaz was taken into custody, after police found her stopped in the middle of the roadway about a quarter mile from where the pedestrian was hit.
“Said accused advised she had two beers and smoked marijuana earlier in the day,” the warrant states. “Accused had an open Modelo with contents still remaining in the front cup holder. In the back seat there was a 24 pack of Modelo with one full beer and the remainder open and empty. There was also an open 12 pack of Corona with three open and empty.”
Diaz has not been booked into the Cobb County jail, nor the Smyrna jail, spokesmen for the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and Smyrna Police Department told the MDJ on Tuesday.
Cobb police spokesman Sgt Wayne Delk said she may have been admitted to the hospital.
“I don’t know if that’s the case,” Delk said, also confirming the investigation is being handled by county police.
Per her warrant, Diaz is subject to a $15,000 bond order upon arrest in relation to the incident, facing felony charges of hit-and-run and serious injury by vehicle as well as misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving with an open alcohol container, driving without insurance, and obstructing police.
