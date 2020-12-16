The owner and an employee at Pawn World in Marietta face multiple theft charges after investigators determined the store was buying and reselling stolen items.
According to Marietta police, a six-month long investigation revealed that the store was purchasing stolen items, and had also been operating without a business license.
Police obtained a search warrant and searched the store Tuesday morning, finding over 100 stolen items from local retailers, including electronics, power tools and sporting goods. The items, valued at $15,000, have been returned to the retailers. A large percentage of the recovered items were still in their original packaging, police said.
The store owner, Gordon Blanton, 47, of Marietta and his employee, Michael Dituri, 64, of Roswell, were arrested and booked into the Cobb County jail. Blanton faces felony charges of theft by receiving, theft by conversion and theft retail fencing. He was released late Tuesday night on a $27,720 bond.
Dituri is charged with two misdemeanors, theft by receiving and theft retail fencing. He was released early Wednesday on a bond of $11,220.
Police have completed an inventory of the store, but the investigation is still underway. Additional charges may still be filed.
