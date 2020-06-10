MARIETTA — Marietta is the latest city in Cobb County to pass a resolution against racism in response to the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery near Brunswick.
Similar anti-racism resolutions have been passed by city elected officials in Acworth and Smyrna last week. Tuesday, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners also passed a resolution against racism.
The Marietta mayor and city council unanimously approved two resolutions, one that condemns racism and one in support of a pending hate crimes bill in the Georgia Legislature.
The anti-racism resolution, drafted by Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson, declares the city "denounces all forms of racism, bigotry, hatred, violence, brutality and injustice against all." It says city officials, including the Marietta Police Department, are "saddened, disheartened and concerned" by the deaths of Floyd, Arbery and other unarmed people of color who have died at the hands of police and vigilantes, credits the city police department with training, diversity and trust and transparency in the community.
Richardson said the resolution is a dedication that "we will denounce all forms of racism, police brutality, all brutality, however it happens, wherever it happens,and we will be committed to that."
Richardson drafted the resolution after Mayor Steve Tumlin originally proposed a broader resolution, which included references to the Declaration of Independence in recognition of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Councilman Reggie Copeland said the anti-racism resolution was "a step in the right direction for our all-American city."
"I have perused this over and over, and over again, and I think this is a strong document. It is my sincere prayer and hope that we continue to follow the ‘whereases’ that we have in here where we’re denouncing racism, whether it be structural, institutional or systemic," Copeland said. "I just want to highlight the fact that racism can be institutional racism, which means that we shouldn’t put all the burden on the police department, but as Councilwoman Richardson has already alluded to, as a team tonight we’re denouncing racism in all forms, wherever they may exist. So we want to make sure that it’s not only the police’s responsibility to ensure that racism is eradicated, eliminated, I think it’s all of our job to do that."
The hate crimes resolution, written by Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, formalizes the mayor and council's support for House Bill 426, known as “hate crimes bill” which passed the House in March and is in the state’s Senate judiciary committee. The bill establishes penalties for those convicted of crimes in which the victim was chosen based on race, skin color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, physical disability or mental disability.
Kelly's resolution cites the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which reports that hate crimes increased in 2017 and 2018 across the country. According to the resolution, Georgia is one of four states that does not have any hate crimes laws.
"In order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens and visitors of the City of Marietta, the Marietta City Mayor and Council desires to express to the Georgia General Assembly its support for House Bill 426," part of the resolution reads.
For both of the resolutions, each council member stood up to signify their vote of approval, rather than the typical raising of a hand. After the resolution passed, it was signed by the mayor and all the council members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.