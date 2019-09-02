If Marietta gets a second splash pad, it will likely come to one of two parks in the western portion of the city.
Parks, Recreation and Facilities Director Rich Buss told the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee last week that those would be the best-suited sites for a new water-based playground for local kids.
“With as many as 60 parking spaces while that thing is in use, attributed directly to the sprayground, Tumlin Park and Laurel Park would be the only two places that we would be able to put one of that size,” he said.
Marietta got its first “sprayground” last year when the new Elizabeth Porter Park opened at the end of August.
The spot has proven popular during its first full season of operation. As of early August, it had already brought in over 30,000 paid entries and over $100,000 in revenue.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who also chairs the committee, requested Buss to look into the possibility of opening a second one.
Buss said a new splash pad in either location would cost over $2 million – about $2.2 million in Laurel or $2.8 million in Tumlin.
Buss said a large chunk of those numbers – over $600,000 – would go to purchasing the sprayground equipment. A pump house would need to be built and either park would likely need to have its restrooms and parking lot expanded.
Buss suggested returning in either October or September once the sprayground is closed for the season – the regular season was set to end on Labor Day, but last year the sprayground stayed open with the warm weather through October.
That way, he said, staff could provide more data and show whether a new splash pad would be likely to make money for the city.
“We really have not been at capacity at our existing one other than a few times where people have had to wait five or ten minutes,” he said. “Most of the time, you can walk right in. So we’re talking about making money, then we cannibalize and split some here, some there. Would the likelihood be there that we fill them both?”
Kelly agreed, adding that she is still interested in adding the new splash pad.
“It sounds like we’ve got a little bit more to do,” she said. “I think there probably is some advantage in looking at how we end the year. I’m excited about the possibility, but I want to be thoughtful in how we move forward and approach that.”
At the same meeting, the committee moved forward a plan to codify the city’s park hours.
If the idea passes the full City Council this month, parks will generally be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Buss will have the authority to tweak those hours for specific parks when appropriate.
“Everything’s different,” he said. “We have athletic facilities where we need to be open until 11 p.m., and others where there’s just no reason for folks to be out there, for instance, Whitaker Park and the walking trail, we lit it so people could be out there after dark, so sunrise to sunset doesn’t make sense for that kind of park.”
Buss said he asked for the code change after being approached by Marietta PD.
“The police department has come in because with the development of the new facilities we have, and certainly with renovations to other parks that we’ve had, we’ve kind of changed the use of some, we’ve created uses with others … they really wanted to get an ordinance that had some teeth in it so when they deal with people, if it’s a repeat offender, that they can cite a code, issue a ticket if necessary.”
