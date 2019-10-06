Marietta could be home to Cobb County’s latest park for skateboarders to practice and perfect their tricks.
The idea of building such facilities came up for the first time at a recent Marietta Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee. Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who chairs the committee, asked staff to look into costs for building a new park with facilities for skaters and a small water play area called a splash pad.
“We’ve had over the years many requests for a skate park, and I know that Kennesaw has had great success with the skate park that they have out there,” she said. “So instead of necessarily adding to an existing park, looking at an opportunity to add a skate park and maybe a scaled-down splash pad that’s probably geared more towards that age group.”
Kennesaw is home to a 40,000 square foot, all-concrete skate park inside its Swift-Cantrell Park. It is certified by the Street League Skateboarding Foundation.
Marietta Parks Director Rich Buss said if a skate park comes to Marietta, it may be more modest than Kennesaw’s.
“The one that I would recommend if we were to do one in our community is not necessarily the size of a Kennesaw, which was developed to be a competitive arena as well as for local students, so they can bring in regional tournaments and things of that nature,” he said.
He said a ballpark cost would be around $1 million for the facilities, not including other costs such as land acquisition.
Marietta’s newest park, Elizabeth Porter Park, hosts the city’s only splash pad. Buss said the equipment alone for that splash pad cost about $675,000, but the price could be reduced. He said the city could build a smaller splash pad with fewer of the tall, expensive elements such as buckets that fill up and dump water on kids. Instead, the smaller splash pad could have more jets that spray from underneath.
“You’d still have a lot of stuff going on, a lot of water, but not necessarily as much vertical structure,” he said.
Buss said the construction could exceed $2.5 million.
Cobb’s cities are working on their project lists for the potential renewal of the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, a voter-approved one penny sales tax. Kelly said a new park might be a good use of those funds.
Councilman Grif Chalfant asked about the city’s liability for people who might become injured at a skate park, and Councilman Reggie Copeland suggested an ordinance requiring skateboarders to wear helmets.
Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson said there is a state ordinance that says if cities don’t charge admission, they are not liable.
“There’s also a public park immunity law that gives us great immunity,” said City Attorney Doug Haynie.
Kelly said she thinks a skate park is just the type of amenity that will please the type of younger family thinking about making Marietta home.
“What we’ve seen with our demographics, as that is changing, is we have younger kids, speaking for me, I’m not going to be at a skate park, that might be a liability,” she said. “But there has been a lot of interest, and as we attract new families, new town home developments, we’re getting younger families, I think this would be another added amenity.”
Mayor Steve Tumlin said he wants to know more about where the funding would come from, but he thinks the idea is worth discussing.
“Kids tend to go anywhere with it, so it’s here to stay,” he said. “I think it’s something we should consider. I don’t know where in the world we’ll get the money from, but I think you’ve got to look at different opportunities.”
