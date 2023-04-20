MARIETTA — Creativity is on display in Marietta.
Brightly colored murals, abstract sculptures twisting with life, and other public art installations dot the cityscape, two panelists said this week.
"The arts are blooming with the flowers," said Bonnie Reavis, founder of Zenith Design, a web development company, and chair of the Marietta Arts Council.
Reavis and Andy Gaines, executive director at the Strand Theatre and vice chair of the arts council, held a "fireside chat" this week to discuss the importance of public art to more than 40 guests at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center as part of a Cobb Chamber event.
Reavis discussed how the art scene drives tourism and economic development, while improving the quality of life in Marietta.
Reavis and Gaines lead the arts council and are gearing up for its annual Mountain to River (M2R) Trailfest, a public arts festival scheduled for Saturday, May 13.
"The importance of art as an economic driver, particularly with travel and tourism, can't be underestimated," Reavis said. "The M2R TrailFest sort of kicks off the summer by showcasing new art installations around town. The day will be filled with singing, music, dancing and interactive art for all ages."
The Marietta Arts Council is a group of creative volunteers dedicated to enriching the artistic cultural landscape of the city through advocacy, education, and public art, according to its website.
"Art is an integral part of the human experience," Gaines said. "Art is the language of our souls and has been for millennia.
"Art is what gets people to events," Gaines said. "The average amount of money a couple spends after they buy a ticket for an evening with the arts is $62. That money goes to local restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife."
Gaines talked about the mission of the arts council, which is 100% volunteer-based, and how people can support the art scene by donating to the council on its website.
"We depend on the generosity of the community, and I believe we live in the most generous community in the nation," Gaines said.
Mandy Burton, executive vice president of member development for the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, believes in the importance and impact of art on a community.
"I'm a long-time resident of the Marietta community and patron of the arts," Burton said. "What these leaders are providing is vital to the enrichment of our quality of life and local economy."
For more information about the arts council, visit its website at mariettaartscouncil.com.
