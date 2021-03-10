MARIETTA — Marietta is one step closer to learning whether it is paying its employees a competitive wage.
City Council finalized Wednesday night a vote approving an independent study into the matter. The 5-2 vote, taken Monday but finalized at the council's Wednesday night meeting, authorized staff to hire a firm for up to $55,000.
Council members Johnny Walker and Andy Morris voted in opposition. The split in the council came down to how to approach the issue; Councilwoman Cheryl Richardson and most other council members support an independent firm conducting the study, while Walker and Morris say they prefer an internal study.
Richardson suggested the study last month after several people complained at a council meeting that Marietta’s police department was experiencing high turnover due to low wages and benefits. More residents showed up Wednesday night to call for higher pay for Marietta officers.
One speaker, the wife of a Marietta police officer, said police veterans and newer recruits are moving to other agencies for higher pay, and those with more experience are watching newer officers make more than them.
“While the staffing issues started long before 2020, the issues reached a critical point last year, and there’s nowhere for us to get relief (for) our officers than from you guys. The manager, the city council and of course you, Mr. Mayor, you are the ones who can change this for them," she said. "I want to see us be able to resolve this and keep our best and brightest working in Marietta and not watch them walk away for another agency.”
Chris Stone said morale among Marietta police was at “an all-time low.”
“Highly trained officers have left. Supervisor levels, 20-plus years of experience have left, and I question why,” he said. “If this was a corporation, you’d look at career path developments, succession planning, strategic planning. I’m wondering, why is that absent, or why is it not evident? Why are we not keeping our best and brightest?”
The last time an outside firm studied Marietta’s pay for city employees was in 2009.
According to City Manager Bill Bruton, city staff will select a firm and set up a contract within 30 days. Then, it will take about four months for the firm to complete the study, finishing in July or August. The city adopts its annual budget in June.
According to Bruton, there are currently 13 vacancies in the police department. On average over the last five to 10 years, there have been six. Five new candidates are in the hiring process.
Starting salaries at the Marietta police and fire departments range from $40,000 to $45,700 based on experience, education and certification, according to the city.
Bruton previously told the MDJ the city has given at least 3% pay raises to all employees every year for the past eight years, including a 3% raise as of Jan. 1. In 2018, the raises were 4%.
