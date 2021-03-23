340 Lockheed Ave.png

Threshold of Integrity Sober Living, a faith-based addiction recovery organization, is seeking to establish a halfway house at 340 Lockheed Ave. in Marietta.

A halfway house for those recovering from addiction could soon open off South Marietta Parkway near Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus.

Eric Phillips, founder of Threshold of Integrity Sober Living Residence, is seeking a permit from Marietta officials to establish a halfway house at 340 Lockheed Ave. for men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.

Phillips is seeking to house 10 men in the 3,500 square foot facility, according to his application, though city staff note that if the permit is approved he could be allowed to have as many as 14 people stay there.

Threshold of Integrity Sober Living Facility is a faith-based, 12-month program. According to the city, if it's approved there will be a curfew, cameras, counselors, and a 24-hour voluntary houseman.

Marietta planning commissioners will consider the halfway house at their next meeting, 6 p.m. April 6 at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. The Marietta City Council is scheduled to hear it at their meeting starting 7 p.m. April 14. 

