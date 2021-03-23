A halfway house for those recovering from addiction could soon open off South Marietta Parkway near Kennesaw State University's Marietta campus.
Eric Phillips, founder of Threshold of Integrity Sober Living Residence, is seeking a permit from Marietta officials to establish a halfway house at 340 Lockheed Ave. for men recovering from drug and alcohol addiction.
Phillips is seeking to house 10 men in the 3,500 square foot facility, according to his application, though city staff note that if the permit is approved he could be allowed to have as many as 14 people stay there.
Threshold of Integrity Sober Living Facility is a faith-based, 12-month program. According to the city, if it's approved there will be a curfew, cameras, counselors, and a 24-hour voluntary houseman.
Marietta planning commissioners will consider the halfway house at their next meeting, 6 p.m. April 6 at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. The Marietta City Council is scheduled to hear it at their meeting starting 7 p.m. April 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.