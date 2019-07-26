A Marietta officer led the rescue this week of an injured sailor off the coast of Guam, according to a report from the United States Navy.
The Guam-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responded to a civilian distress call on Wednesday, after the man used a satellite phone to call for help, according to Dusty Good, a spokesman for a local office of the U.S. Navy.
Good said the man, aboard a 32-foot sailboat, had been injured three days earlier in a storm about 100 nautical miles west of Guam.
He said the U.S. Coast Guard notified the helicopter squadron's search and rescue division, led by aircraft commander and Navy Lt. Nathan Gordon of Marietta, and the team was on the scene within two hours of the initial call.
“We were told the gentleman’s health had diminished significantly over a time span of three days,” Gordon said. “The satellite phone was a key tool in (the) rescue. His ability to contact the U.S. Coast Guard and pass us a precise location greatly decreased search time, getting him the medical care he desperately needed."
Gordon said his team worked well to quickly rescue the sailor and was able to immediately stabilize him with IV fluids until they could reach Guam.
The incident was the 16th emergency call to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Guam this year and marks 14 recoveries during search and rescue and medical evacuations in 2019, Good said.
“It is an honor to serve with the hard working sailors of HSC-25,” said Cmdr. Christopher Carreon, executive officer of the helicopter squadron. “This rescue represents how hard each sailor works to provide full mission capable aircraft so we are ready to support the search and rescue mission of Guam and the (the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands)."
Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 maintains a Guam-based 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation capability, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard and Joint Region Marianas, a joint military base on Guam.
