MARIETTA - Nursing home residents at Signature HealthCARE at Marietta received a welcome visit outside their windows from people waving, dancing and showing signs with words of encouragement.
Bristol Hospice in Atlanta works with many of the residents at the home, so they organized a small parade to lift their spirits while they can't receive visitors inside due to concerns about the coronavirus. Bristol employees, their families and some local Girl Scouts joined the parade, many of them in costumes, to bring some cheer to the residents' windows.
"If I could just cause one smile today from a resident, that was worth it, and I saw a lot of smiles," said Gary Bordelon-Godfrey, Bristol's executive director. "It was to brighten their day and bring a little cheer, (so) we did what we wanted to accomplish today. Some of them were dancing themselves."
Amy Somerville, who came with her husband and two children, agreed that the parade helped the residents, many of whom have not seen their families.
"We know what it's like to be locked inside, and I can't imagine what they're going through," she said. "We saw some people who were happy to have some interaction."
According to the Georgia Department of Community Health, Signature HealthCARE at Marietta has 113 residents. Employees at the nursing home declined to speak with the MDJ, citing a company policy against speaking to members of the media.
